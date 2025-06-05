Nigerian Army Trains 1,470 Security Corps Members To Fight Insecurity

Share

Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, has announced that 1,470 members of the Edo State Security Corps have completed a two-week intensive training programme conducted in collaboration with the Nigerian Army.

The initiative aims to strengthen the state’s capacity to combat insecurity.

The governor disclosed this during the passing out parade of the newly reorganised Corps at the National Youth Service Corps Orientation Camp in Okada, Ovia North-East Local Government Area.

Represented by his Deputy, Hon. Dennis Idahosa, Governor Okpebholo explained that the previous version of the Corps was disbanded due to issues of politicisation and a lack of professionalism.

“Regrettably, activities of the former Corps were politicised and lacked professionalism. Hence, I decided to reorganise and restructure the Corps to meet set objectives,” he stated.

Governor Okpebholo thanked the Nigerian Army for partnering with the state to provide the training, describing it as a demonstration of his administration’s commitment to securing lives and property.

He said the Corps was established under the Edo State Security Corps Governance Law of 2024 to support existing security agencies, particularly in intelligence gathering and low-level operations.

He added that the state’s security architecture must be reinforced due to the overstretched capacities of conventional security forces.

The chairman of the reorganisation committee, Gen. Cecil Esekhaigbe (rtd), represented by Maj. Gen. Victor Ebhaleme (rtd), said the training commenced on May 22 and included personnel recruited from 13 local government areas across Edo’s three senatorial districts.

“The Corps is not trained to operate in isolation but to support sister security agencies in ensuring peace and stability in the state,” Gen. Esekhaigbe said.

The governor further announced the establishment of a management board to oversee the operations of the Corps, focusing on discipline and personnel welfare.

He also revealed that profiling of Corps members was ongoing to ensure only qualified individuals serve.

“Your activities will be closely monitored, and profiling is ongoing to determine who is fit to serve,” he added.

The passing out parade marks a new phase for the Edo State Security Corps, now restructured to meet the demands of modern security challenges. The administration expects the Corps to make a meaningful contribution to the state’s security landscape.

