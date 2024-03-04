New Telegraph

March 4, 2024
Nigerian Army Trains 12,500 Soldiers In 2023

Major General Mohammed Aminu Abdullahi, Commandant of the Nigerian Army Depot, has disclosed that about 12,500 soldiers were trained in 2023.

Maj. Gen. Abdullahi made the disclosure while speaking during the 2023 West African Social Activities (WASA) at the Depot Parade Ground in Zaria.

According to him, the people who have received training are actively assisting with national security and defence.

He claims that the trained soldiers were assigned to different activities and units within the Nigerian Army and that the 86th Regular Recruits Intake is presently undergoing another round of training.

He said, “In 2024, Depot Nigerian Army will redouble efforts in line with the philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff which is to transform the Army towards achieving its constitutional responsibilities in a joint environment.”

