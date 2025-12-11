Nigerian Army Strike Team Neutralises 11 Bandits, Recover Arms Cache In Sokoto

The 8 Division Nigerian Army /Sector 2 Joint Task Force in the North West Operation Fansan Yamma Strike Team deployed for counter banditry and terrorism operation in Sokoto State, in a swift and decisive ambush operation and tactical operation successfully neutralised 11 bandits and recovered substantial cache of arms.

The operation, according to military sources, conducted near Kurawa Village in Sabon Birni Local Government Area disrupted a planned attack on Tara Village, a critical area for cross-movement by terrorist and bandit elements.

Acting on credible intelligence, the strike team executed a well-coordinated ambush, engaging the bandits in an intense firefight.

The operation resulted in the neutralisation of 11 bandits, while others fled with gunshot wounds. The troops recovered 8 AK-47 rifles, 5 extra magazine and 26 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition.

The operation not only prevented a potential terrorist attack, but also dealt a significant blow to the bandits and terrorists network operating in the Sabon Birni Corridor which has been a flash point in recent time.

The proactive response by the troops highlights their unwavering commitment to protecting the lives and property of citizens in Sokoto State and its surrounding areas.

The success of this mission reinforces the Division’s resolve to combat banditry and terrorism, ensuring peace and security for the people of the state.