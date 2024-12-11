Nigerian Army Rescues Four Kidnap Victims In Delta 

""" """

Nigerian troops of the 63 Brigade, Nigerian Army have rescued four kidnap victims from a criminal hideout in Ugbolu Forest, Delta State.

Acting on actionable intelligence, the troops launched a precision raid that led to a fierce exchange of gunfire with the kidnappers.

The victims, who had been held captive for several days with ransom demands issued to their families, were safely freed during the operation.

They were immediately provided with medical attention and counselling before being reunited with their loved ones.

The Nigerian Army’s Assistant Director of Army Public Relations, Major Emmanuel Onoja, confirmed the successful rescue in a statement on Wednesday commending the troops for their bravery and swift response.

“This operation underscores our commitment to eliminating criminal elements and ensuring the safety of citizens in Delta State and beyond,” Major Onoja stated.

He also called on the public to report suspicious activities promptly to aid ongoing security efforts.

