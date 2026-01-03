Nigerian Army Rescues 31 Kidnap Victims, Arrests 17 Suspects

The Nigerian Army has recorded major operational successes across several states, rescuing 31 kidnapped victims, arresting 17 criminal suspects, and recovering two pump-action guns with five rounds of ammunition during sustained offensive operations in the last 24 hours.

The coordinated operations, conducted across Zamfara, Delta, Kogi, Kaduna, Nasarawa, and Taraba States, forced criminal elements to flee on contact while troops consolidated gains and ensured the protection of civilians.

Troops of 1 Brigade Combat Team 5 at FOB Moriki, working alongside local hunters, responded to a distress call over the abduction of residents in Kadage Village, Maradun Local Government Area.

On sighting advancing troops, the terrorists abandoned 25 kidnapped victims and fled.

The rescued victims were safely reunited with their families in Moriki Town after the area was thoroughly secured.

Troops of 63 Brigade, acting on credible intelligence, arrested a suspected cultist and kidnapper terrorising Ezuokwu Community, Oshimili North LGA, along with 11 accomplices. Follow-up operations in Ite-Ego Community led to the arrest of a herbalist and the recovery of two pump-action guns and five cartridges.

Additionally, a suspected drug peddler was apprehended with crystal methamphetamine (ice), smoking pipes and Indian hemp. All suspects and exhibits are currently in military custody for further investigation.

Troops of 12 Brigade conducted fighting patrols from Obajana and Kabba Patrol Bases to Ankomi Village and Adankolo area, Lokoja LGA, on 1 January 2026, rescuing five kidnapped victims from abandoned settlements.

During exploitation, two decomposed bodies were discovered, with one evacuated and efforts ongoing to recover the other.

Earlier, on 31 December 2025, the same brigade responded to a reported road blockage along the Ayere–Kabba Road, Ijumu LGA, engaging suspected violent extremists who fled into nearby bushes.

Troops rescued an injured driver, recovered his vehicle, and evacuated him to St. Joseph Hospital, Kabba.

Troops of Sector 5, Operation ENDURING PEACE, acting on intelligence on 1 January 2026, arrested a suspected kidnapper at Jagindi Kagom Village, Jema’a LGA. The suspect is undergoing further investigation.

Troops of Sector 2, Operation WHIRL STROKE arrested two suspected kidnappers hiding around Kadarko, Keana LGA, on 1 January 2026. The suspects were handed over to the Nigeria Police, Keana Division, for prosecution.

In Taraba State, troops of Sector 3, Operation WHIRL STROKE responded to a kidnapping incident in Abong area, Kurmi LGA, conducted a search operation and successfully rescued one kidnapped victim, who has since been reunited with his family.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding lives and property nationwide, emphasizing that sustained offensive actions, community collaboration, and credible intelligence remain critical to denying criminal elements freedom of action.