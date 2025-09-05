Nigerian Army Recovers 158 Cattle, As Terrorist Surrenders In Fresh Operations

The Nigerian Army has intensified its operational gains across the country, recovering a total of 158 cattle, compelling a terrorist family member to surrender, and foiling multiple criminal activities in a series of coordinated operations.

Troops of 192 Battalion (Main) in Gwoza, Borno State, actually received the surrender of an adult female family member of ISWAP/ JAS terrorists. Preliminary investigation revealed she surrendered from Chikide Village with a token sum of N4,500.

Later she was handed over to 26 Task Force Brigade Military Intelligence for profiling. In Zamfara State, The troops of 1 Brigade at Forward Operating Base (FOB) Danmarke in Zamfara State responded to intelligence reports on terrorist movement after rustling livestock at Kyairu Village.

The swift action forced the criminals to abandon the animals, which were later recovered and handed over to local authorities. In the same vein, troops of 1 Battalion (Rear) in Augie, Kebbi State working with a joint team, pursued armed terrorists who attacked Gulma Village in Argungu LGA.