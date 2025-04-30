Nigerian Army Ready To Neutralise Security Threats – COAS

Share

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, has emphasised the readiness of the Nigeria Army to neutralize and defeat any threats to national security posed by individuals, persons or groups.

The Army boss disclosed that the key priority will be to enhance the capacity of troops to overcome insurgency attacks.

The COAS made these remarks at the opening ceremony of the 2025 Arms Combat Week in Bauchi, noting that the resurgence of Boko Haram is temporary and measures are being taking to end their attacks.

He said: “I want to reaffirm that the Nigeria Army will continue to effectively mitigate security challenges that have tried but failed to threaten our resolve or the peace and unity of Nigeria.”

“We will continue to adopt new methods in line with international best practices to enhance and sustain our capabilities as we project into the future.”

Meanwhile, the Borno State Police Command, yesterday, confirmed the death of 14 mourners resulting from a suspected terrorist attack in Kople, Chibok Local Government Area of the state.

According to the Command’s Public Relations Officer, ASP Daso Nahum, the attack happened at about 6:30 p.m. and was marked by intense gunfire and arson.

Share