Nigerian Army Reacts To Speculations Of Coup Against Tinubu Govt

The speculations of a potential coup against President Bola Tinubu’s administration have been dismissed by the Nigerian Army, describing it as “fake news.”

New Telegraph reports that there were rumours in some quarters amid the economic realities that the presidential guards were on “high alert” due to a possible coup plot in Nigeria.

According to the news making the rounds, important brigades were reportedly under observation while Tinubu and his Chief of Staff, Femi Gbajabiamila, met with Col. Adebisi Onasanya, the Commander of the Presidential Guards Brigade.

Reacting to the development, the Nigerian Army described these reports as “FAKE NEWS” on their official X page.

Tension has arisen in Nigeria as a result of the country’s current economic hardship, growing inflation, and high cost of living after President Tinubu removed the gasoline subsidy and floated the naira.

General Christopher Musa, the Chief of Defence Staff, encouraged citizens to refrain from calling for a coup last week.