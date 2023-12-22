Nigerian Army Promotes 47 Brigadier Generals, 75 Others

The Nigerian Army Council has approved the promotion of 47 Brigadier Generals to the rank of Major General, while 75 Colonels have also been elevated to the rank of Brigadier General.

The Nigerian Army School of Finance and Administration’s commandant, Brig Gen JE Osifo, and the Nigerian Army College of Logistics and Management’s commandant, Brig Gen WB Etuk, were among those promoted to the rank of Major General.

According to a statement released on Thursday by Brigadier General Onyema Nwachukwu, Director of Army Public Relations, Brig Gen MA Abdullahi, Commandant Depot, Nigerian Army; Brig Gen BI Alaya, Commander, Command Engineering Depot; Brig Gen AO Oyelade, Director Personnel Planning, Army Headquarters, Department of Personnel Management; Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence; and numerous others have also been promoted.

These individuals include Brig Gen WM Dangana, Commander Sector 3 Joint Task Force North East Operation HADIN KAI; Brig Gen TB Ugiagbe, Acting Chief of Military Intelligence; and Brig Gen OO Arogundade, Commandant, Nigerian Army School of Electrical.

Col. Nwakonobi, Chief of Staff, Headquarters 3 Brigade; Col. MC Akin Ojo, Commander, 41 Engineer Brigade; Col. BM Madaki, Deputy Director, Army Headquarters, Operations Monitoring Team; Col. MO Edide, Director, Staff Army War College Nigeria; Col. KE Inyang, Commander, 76 ST Brigade; Col. OO Nafiu, Chief of Staff, Office of the Chief of Army Staff, and others are among the officers who have been promoted from the rank of Colonel to Brigadier General.

The recently promoted senior officers and their families were congratulated by Lieutenant General Taoreed Lagbaja, Chief of Army Staff.

Additionally, he tasked them with intensifying their efforts to defend their promotion and the trust placed in them.