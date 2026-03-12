Nigerian Army Neutralises Top ISWAP Commander, Modu Kunduli

Tension has reportedly gripped terrorists camps associated with the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), following the neutralising of one of its top commanders, Modu Kunduli by troops of the Nigerian Army.

A security expert, Zagazola Makama said in a report he posted on X yesterday that the troops of Operation Hadin Kai killed the terrorists after a failed assault on the Army Forward Operation Base in Mayanti Village, Bama Local Government Area of Borno State.

Zagazola reports that Kunduli, a high-profile ISWAP commander, had been orchestrating attacks across Borno and Adamawa states for the past 10 years, dating back to the era of Boko Haram founder Abubakar Shekau. The terrorist joined ISWAP shortly after the death of Shekau in 2021.

Zagazola noted that Kunduli’s elimination “represents a major blow to ISWAP’s operational capabilities in the North-East, disrupting the group’s command structure and its ability to coordinate attacks across Borno and Adamawa states”.

He said the troops have continued to exploit the area and maintain aggressive patrols to prevent remaining insurgents from regrouping.