Nigerian Army Neutralises Terrorists, Disrupts Gun Running Syndicate In Coordinated Operations

The Nigerian Army has recorded decisive gains in its ongoing campaign against terrorism and other emerging security threats.

The operations resulted in the neutralisation of two terrorists, arrest of 11 suspects, voluntary surrender of two terrorist family members, and the recovery of arms, and rustled livestock.

The troops of 8 Division Garrison deployed at Forward Operating Bases (FOB) in Tsamaye and Mai Lalle, Sabon Birni Local Government Area, in Sokoto State engaged armed elements in a fierce firefight, neutralising two terrorists and compelling others to abandon their positions.

The troops recovered three AK-47 rifles and a motorcycle at the scene, further degrading the operational capacity of the fleeing insurgents.

The sustained operational tempo continues to yield results in the North East. Two relatives of terrorists, an adult female and a child, voluntarily surrendered to troops of 202 Battalion in Bama, Borno State.

Preliminary debriefing indicated they escaped from the CHURCHUR axis, underscoring the intensifying pressure being mounted on terrorist strong holds.