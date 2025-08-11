Nigerian Army Neutralises Terrorist Kingpin, Arrests Suspects, Recovers Arms In Nationwide Operations

The Nigerian Army has recorded significant operational successes across the country, neutralizing a notorious terrorist commander, arresting criminal suspects, and recovering assorted weapons in its ongoing operations.

The first female spokes person of the Nigerian Army, Acting Director Army Public Relations, Lieutenant Colonel Apollonia Anele who signed the release yesterday, said: “The troops of 3 Battalion deployed at Forward Operating Base Rann Kala in Balge Local Government Area of Borno State repelled an attack by ISWAP/JAS terrorists.

“During exploitation at first light, troops discovered the corpses of three terrorists, including their top commander, identified as Amirul Fiya (aka Abu Nazir). “Blood trails at the scene indicated other terrorists escaped with injuries. The operation led to the recovery of one AK-47 rifle, unexploded ordnance, two rocket-propelled grenades, and other items.”