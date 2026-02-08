Nigerian Army Finance Corps Pulls Out 10 Generals

The Nigerian Army Finance Corps (NAFC) held a colourful valedictory parade to bid farewell to 9 retired senior officers of the Corps at the Nigerian Army School of Signals Parade Ground, Apapa, Lagos.

The Acting Director Army Public Relations 81 Division Nigerian Army, Lieutenant Colonel Musa Yahaya, said in the release that, “The Special Guest of Honour (SGOH), Major General Kamal Ishola Yusuf (rtd), described the ceremony as one of the most colourful and dignified valedictory parades he had ever witnessed.

General Yusuf noted that the military remains one of the few institutions that steadfastly uphold tradition, stressing that such customs form the backbone of its identity and shape its discipline, ethos, and collective sense of purpose.

He affirmed that the pulling-out parade was a clear testament that the Nigerian Army and the Finance Corps continue to flourish by preserving and honouring their noble heritage.

The retired senior officers include: Major General KI Yusuf, Major General AA Fayemiwo, Major General J Mohammed, Major General RN Ochei, Major General MO Ihanuwaze, Major General M Galadima, Major General SA Gumel, Brigadier General EA Obona,

Brigadier General AS Maikano, and Brigadier General MK Baba-Mallam. Yusuf expressed gratitude to God Almighty for preserving their lives throughout their years of service and thanked the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu NAM, for his unwavering support to the Nigerian Army Finance Corps.

He also acknowledged the dedication and commitment of the Chief of Accounts and Budget (Army), Major General TT Sidick, whose tireless efforts ensured the success of the event.

The ceremony was attended by serving and retired senior officers of the Finance Corps, former Chiefs of Army Staff, Corps Commanders, Commandants of Defence and Nigerian Army Institutions, formation commanders, captains of industry, heads of financial institutions, as well as families, friends, and well-wishers of the retired senior officers.

Besides the pulling-out parade, there was a ceremonial march-past and group photographs.

Dignitaries were later treated to a reception at the Command Finance Office with musical interludes, comedy show, live band, and cultural troupe display with sumptuous meals and assorted drinks.