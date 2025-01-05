Nigerian Army Dismantles 37 Illegal Refining Sites

Share

The troops of the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, working with other security agencies, have intensified efforts to combat oil theft in the Niger Delta, achieving significant results.

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the operations led to the destruction of 37 illegal refining sites, the arrest of 10 suspected oil thieves, and the recovery of over 130,000 litres of stolen petroleum products.

Acording to a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel, Danjuma Jonah Danjuma, Acting Deputy Director of 6 Division Army Public Relations said the key accomplishments include the dismantling nine illegal refining sites in Obiafu, Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni LGA, Rivers State.

He added that the troops confiscated 176 cooking drums, multiple pumping machines, and over 60,000 litres of stolen crude oil, AGO, and DPK. Four suspects were arrested on-site.

In Asari-Toru LGA, three illegal sites and a large boat containing 24,000 litres of stolen products were seized.

Similarly, operations in Degema LGA intercepted three boats carrying over 16,000 litres of stolen crude and refined products, while activities in Ozorchi Forest and Imo River led to the recovery of 15,000 litres of stolen products.

Troops also dismantled refining operations in Bayelsa State, confiscating 2,000 litres of crude oil in Kunsho Creek, Southern Ijaw LGA.

In Ekeremor LGA, an abandoned attempt to compromise Shell’s pipeline was uncovered.

Additionally, in Delta State’s Obiukwole Community, a tanker truck linked to a concealed hose for siphoning crude oil was intercepted, and four suspects were arrested.

Patrols in Akwa Ibom State continued across hinterlands and waterways to deter criminal activities.

Major General Jamal Abdussalam, General Officer Commanding of 6 Division, praised the troops for their vigilance and reaffirmed the military’s commitment to preventing criminal footholds in the region.

