Nigerian Army Disclaims Fake DSSC 29 Recruitment Advertisement

The Nigerian Army has disclaimed a recruitment advertisement currently circulating on social media and other online platforms, falsely claiming that the Nigerian Army Direct Short Service Course (DSSC) 29 Application Form 2026 is available.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Army described the advertisement as fake, false, and misleading, stressing that it did not originate from the Nigerian Army or any of its authorised channels.

According to the statement, the Nigerian Army has not commenced any recruitment or commissioning exercise for the Direct Short Service Commission (DSSC) or Short Service Commission (SSC) at this time, and members of the public are strongly advised to disregard the circulating notice.

The Army reiterated that whenever recruitment exercises are approved, the public will be duly informed through its official platforms, including the Nigerian Army website, verified social media accounts, and announcements in national newspapers, alongside other recognised communication channels with adequate publicity.

It further warned members of the public to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters who use fake recruitment notices to deceive and defraud unsuspecting individuals, emphasising that recruitment into the Nigerian Army is free and attracts no fees.

The statement encouraged anyone with information on such fraudulent activities or individuals involved to promptly report to the nearest security agency or appropriate authorities for necessary action.