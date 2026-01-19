Nigerian Army Denies Mutiny Threats

The Nigerian Army has dismissed reports alleging threats of mutiny by soldiers over salaries and allowances, describing the claims as false, misleading, and deliberately sensational.

In a statement issued on January 19, 2026 and signed by Colonel Appolonia Anele, Acting Director, Army Public Relations, the Army said the online publication, reportedly circulated by Sahara Reporters, was aimed at undermining public confidence and national security.

The Army categorically stated that no threat of mutiny has occurred at any time, stressing that mutiny is a grave offence under military law and is completely alien to the values of discipline, loyalty, and professionalism upheld by its personnel.

READ ALSO:

According to the statement, Nigerian Army officers and soldiers remain loyal to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, and are trained to address grievances through established internal procedures rather than public platforms.

The Army faulted the report for relying on anonymous and unverifiable claims, noting that such narratives do not reflect the conduct or disposition of its personnel.

Clarifying issues surrounding remuneration, the Army explained that promotion increments are only one component of military pay, which also includes consolidated salaries, rank-based allowances, operational allowances, field and hardship allowances, and other entitlements that vary based on deployment and responsibility.

The statement further disclosed that the Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and relevant government authorities, continues to implement structured welfare reforms.

These include periodic salary reviews, enhanced operational allowances, improved accommodation, medical services, and insurance packages for troops and their families.

It added that the Chief of Army Staff, upon assumption of duty, has initiated engagements with relevant authorities on troop welfare, with the efforts already yielding positive outcomes.

The Army also noted that the Federal Government under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has consistently demonstrated commitment to the welfare and operational effectiveness of the Armed Forces amid evolving security challenges.

Reaffirming its stance, the Nigerian Army described itself as a cohesive, disciplined, and professional force, fully focused on its constitutional mandate of defending Nigeria’s sovereignty and supporting internal security operations.

The public was urged to disregard unfounded reports and rely solely on official communication channels for accurate information on the Armed Forces.