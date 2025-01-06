Nigerian Army Decorates First Female Infantry Corps Warrant Officer

Share

The Nigerian Army Women Command celebrated the promotion of Army Warrant Officer Hajara Egbunu on Friday.

The Nigerian Army disclosed this in a statement yesterday, describing it as a historic milestone. According to the statement, Brigadier General Mathias Amatso, Commander of the Nigerian Army Women Command, decorated Egbunu with her new rank badge during a ceremony held at the Command Conference Room in Abuja.

This landmark achievement, it noted, makes Egbunu the first female soldier from the elite Infantry Corps and the Nigerian Army Women Command to attain the prestigious rank of Army Warrant Officer.

Lieutenant Maureen Ogbuka, Acting Assistant Director of Army Public Relations for the Nigerian Army Women Command, was said to have highlighted that Brigadier General Amatso praised Egbunu for her exceptional professionalism, dedication, and effectiveness.

He emphasised that her promotion was a reflection of her hard work and urged her to continue setting an example by upholding discipline and inspiring younger soldiers, aligning with the core values of the Nigerian Army.

Speaking, Army Warrant Officer Egbunu expressed deep gratitude to God and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General OO Oluyede, for his visionary leadership and support in facilitating her career advancement.

She also acknowledged Brigadier General Amatso’s guidance, which had been instrumental in her role as the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the Command.

