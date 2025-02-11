Nigerian Army Crushes Bandit Camps In Sokoto, Arrests Key Suspect

Share

Troops of the Nigerian Army’s Operation Fansan Yanma have continued their crackdown on bandit groups and the notorious Lakurawa faction operating in the North-West, clearing multiple camps in Sokoto State and arresting a key suspect linked to a notorious terrorist leader.

According to security analyst Zagazola Makama on X, the joint operation—carried out by the 248 Battalion and CIB VII—began with an assault from Maikumari village towards Rijiyan Zobe in Binji Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The offensive was based on credible intelligence that the Lakurawa bandit group had recently established a new camp in the area. Upon arrival at Rijiyan Zobe, troops encountered Fulani settlers engaged in normal activities, suggesting that the location was not entirely under bandit control.

However, further intelligence led them to Duchin Kaie, a strategic high-ground position where the criminals had set up camp. As troops advanced, they came under resistance from Lakurawa elements.

However, faced with superior firepower, the bandits fled, leaving behind traces of blood, indicating injuries. After securing the area, troops searched and destroyed the bandit camp.

Items recovered from the site included jerrycans of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), several Nigerien military uniforms, food supplies, and various clothing materials. All recovered items were destroyed to prevent further use in criminal activities.

