Nigerian Army Court-Martial Jails 4 Officers For Life

A Special Court Martial (SCM) convened by the 7 Division of the Nigerian Army in Maiduguri has sentenced four personnel for offences ranging from arms and ammunition racketeering to aiding and abetting the enemy in the ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the Northeast.

The court, presided over by Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullahi, handed life imprisonment to Sgt. Raphael Ameh, Sgt. Ejiga Musa, and LCpl. Patrick Ocheje, while Cpl. Omitoye Rufus was sentenced to 15 years in prison. The convictions were delivered on Tuesday at the Theatre Command Officers’ Mess in Maiduguri.

The Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division and Sector 1 Operation HADIN KAI, Brigadier General Ugochukwu Unachukwu, convened the SCM to try personnel who violated rules of engagement and military codes.

According to evidence presented, Sgt. Ameh, an armourer with 7 Division Garrison, conspired with late LCpl. Ogbogo Isaac to divert ammunition from the division’s arms store. He allegedly worked with officers of the 30 Police Mobile Force (PMF), concealing weapons in bags of beans and smuggling them to Enugu and Ebonyi states. Financial records revealed over 100 suspicious bank transactions between July 2022 and June 2024 linked to the illicit trade.

Similarly, Sgt. Musa, serving as an armourer at 195 Battalion, was found guilty of collaborating with LCpl. Ocheje and a police officer to sell an AK-47 rifle and large quantities of ammunition. Records showed he collected over ₦500,000 from the illegal deals before being caught attempting another sale.

Cpl. Rufus was convicted for selling 40 rounds of 7.62mm ammunition to a police officer, while LCpl. Ocheje was found guilty of stealing an AK-47 from a colleague and supplying ammunition to militias during communal crises in collaboration with the same police syndicate.

Brigadier General Abdullahi ruled that the illicit trade endangered troops, undermined military operations, and constituted aiding the enemy.

“The activities of these bad eggs are not only a violation of the law but a betrayal of the trust, discipline, and honour expected of troops in the theatre,” he said.

The Nigerian Army reaffirmed its zero-tolerance stance on arms diversion, misconduct, and fraudulent practices, stressing that accountability and justice remain central to its operations