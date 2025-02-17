Nigerian Army Conducts Leadership Planning Cadre 2025 

Share

The Nigerian Army’s 8 Division has commenced a training program for its personnel and other security agencies on authentic leadership at all levels of command to enhance operational effectiveness.

Declaring the Army Operations Planning Cadre open, the General Officer Commanding 8 Division and Commander of Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Ibukunle Ajose, emphasized the importance of the initiative in strengthening inter-agency cooperation and fostering a unified approach to security operations.

The five-day training brings together participants from the 8 Division, the Nigerian Air Force, the Department of State Services, the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, and other security agencies.

According to Major General Ajose, the operations planning cadre is crucial in educating officers and warrant officers on operational planning and problem-solving.

The training is also designed to equip commanders with the necessary leadership skills to optimize their performance in executing security tasks.

“Good leadership is essential in military operations, and improving leadership skills among junior commanders is a key objective for the Chief of Army Staff in 2025,” Ajose stated.

The theme of this year’s operations planning cadre, “Authentic Leadership at All Levels of Command: A Prerequisite for Enhanced Operational Activities,” highlights the significance of sound decision-making, confident leadership, and adaptability in dynamic operational environments.

Major General Ajose further stressed that addressing Nigeria’s security challenges requires a whole-of-government and society approach.

“The presence of our esteemed colleagues from various security agencies reinforces the importance of synergy in tackling security threats within Sokoto State and beyond.

“By working together and training together, we can enhance our operational effectiveness and better serve our nation,” he noted.

He also expressed appreciation to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, for his material and moral support in making the cadre a reality.

