Nigerian Army Conducts Human Rights Workshop For Troops In Taraba

In a renewed effort to promote professionalism and adherence to human rights standards, the Nigerian Army Headquarters (AHQ), through its Department of Civil-Military Affairs (DCMA), has conducted a sensitization workshop for troops of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3, Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) in Jalingo.

The workshop, held on Thursday, is part of a strategic initiative aimed at ensuring that military personnel operate strictly within the framework of the law while upholding the principles of human dignity during internal security operations and civil engagements.

Speaking during the event, the Chief of Civil-Military Affairs (CCMA), Major General GU Chibuisi, emphasized the importance of such training in reinforcing discipline and guiding troops’ conduct amid Nigeria’s evolving security landscape.

“These operations place significant responsibilities on our soldiers. Therefore, it is crucial that they fully understand the legal frameworks guiding their actions. Respect for human rights must remain a cornerstone of all our operations,” said Major General Chibuisi.

He also stressed the importance of cultivating law-abiding, responsible soldiers who can serve as role models within their communities.

Also addressing the troops, the Commander of 6 Brigade/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, highlighted the training’s relevance in strengthening the Nigerian Army’s institutional commitment to professionalism and human rights.

He commended the troops for their disciplined response during recent national protests, during which the Brigade recorded zero casualties.

“This sensitization is not just a refresher, but a solemn reminder of our oath to safeguard lives and property. I commend the DCMA for this timely initiative and urge our troops to absorb and apply these vital lessons,” General Uwa stated.

Brigadier General Uwa also expressed gratitude to the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Olufemi Olatunbosun Oluyede, for his dedication to the welfare, capacity building, and professional development of Nigerian Army personnel across all formations.