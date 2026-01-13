Nigerian Army Condemns Misleading Report On COAS

The Nigerian Army has condemned report on the recent visit by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu addressing troops of 6 Division, Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The spokesperson of the Nigeria Army, Colonel Appolonia Anele, said in a release titled: “Re: Nigerian Army Chief raises alarm over rising pipeline vandalism in Niger Delta,” saying that, “The COAS did not express concern nor raise any alarm in any quarter on alleged rising cases of pipeline vandalism as portrayed in the misleading account.”

Anele added that while the Army Chief was addressing troops at 6 Division, Port Harcourt he said: “Your job here is very key to protecting critical national infrastructure, and once you do that job very well, it will impact positively on the economy of the country.”

The Army Chief stressed that, “So you need to take your job very seriously, be disciplined, committed and dedicated to the mandate of this Division.

While you do that, be assured I will take care of your welfare issues, which are topmost priorities as captured in my Command Philosophy.