Nigerian Army Condemns Killing Of Officer In Domestic Dispute

The Nigerian Army has confirmed the tragic death of Lieutenant Samson Haruna, an officer of the 6 Battalion, who was killed by his wife, Retyit Obadiah Haruna, during a domestic dispute at the Willington Bassey Barracks in Akwa Ibom State.

In a statement issued by the Army’s Assistant Director, Lawal Muhammad, the incident occurred on September 22, 2025, following a heated argument between the newlyweds, who had been married for about six months.

The dispute escalated when Mrs. Haruna allegedly set ablaze household properties with the officer caught in the inferno.

Lieutenant Haruna was initially treated at the Battalion Medical Facility before being transferred to the University of Uyo Teaching Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries in the early hours of Tuesday, October 8.

Describing the officer’s death as tragic, the Nigerian Army strongly condemned the act, highlighting the need for peaceful coexistence and respect within families.

The statement read:

“The Nigerian Army recognises the imperative of peaceful family relationships and condemns this act of domestic violence in the strongest terms. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family of Lieutenant Haruna.”

The Army further emphasized its commitment to promoting healthy relationships, addressing domestic violence, and fostering a culture of respect and dialogue within military families and communities.

Muhammad also called on all parties to remain calm while the outcome of the ongoing military police investigation is awaited.

“The Nigerian Army will continue to advocate for a safe and respectful environment for all personnel and their families,” the statement concluded.