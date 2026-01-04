Rev Samson Ajetumobi is the chairman of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Oyo State and the President of Men of Issachar Vision Inc. In this interview with SOLA ADEYEMO and ADEYEMI LAHANMI, he speaks on the role of faith leaders as we approach another election year, the intervention of the United States of America on the security issues and the allegations made by Pastor Isaac Omoleyin against the PFN and sundry issues.

As we journey towards 2027, what is the role of faith leaders in politics?

We are not politicians. We pastor people of many parties in the same church. We’re not partisan and don’t belong to any particular party, and even if we do, we do not make it public or bear on our followers, and every follower has the liberty and independence to choose any party the person feels like supporting. For us as church leaders, our counsel as church leaders is that people should do a fearless thing and play by the rules of the game.

You have gone to join a particular party and must be sure this party has provision for you but, for us as church leaders, at least for the PFN in Oyo state, we are not pushing any particular party or candidate but advising everybody to be sure that they make wise decisions and one thing that must not be is violence and we counsel very strongly against any tendency of violence so that there will be peace and that we cohabit very well, irrespective of political differences.

The killing of Christians in the Northern part of the country, and the United States of America responded by bombing the hideout of terrorists in Sokoto State. What message is this passing to Nigerians?

For me, it is to confirm that there are obvious leadership crisis in the country that needs timely interventions. Again, many thanks to Mr President, Bola Tinubu, for allowing the Partnership between the United States and the Nigerian Armed Forces, which made a lot of difference and for me, that is part of the proof that he is concerned about the security of the nation. This crisis has been ongoing for years. Challenge with the bandits, acts of genocide, killing of people, blood thirsty, which is a wicked lifestyle and unacceptable as a culture to us Nigerians.

So the government giving the liberty to General Musa to do what he is doing and partnering with the U.S. Army sends a signal that there are people who are more sensitive about the killings than certain people in the country. So that is a plus that the U.S government and many thanks to Donald Trump for that timely intervention, and many thanks to the Nigerian Army too for their efforts in looking for these people in the desert, and it is proof that the Nigerian army can get this job done if given the needed support.

What is the effect of prosperity teaching rather than substance on the youths of today?

What you need to get straight is that prosperity is part of the salvation message. Talking to you now, do you go to the market to buy with no money? Everybody needs money, and one of the things the church is, it is like a training centre, where people are educated, their minds are opened to understand better all the details of salvation, which has been made available to all, and we are saved not from our sins alone, but saved from poverty. (Luke Ch 4:18). Jesus was speaking and He said,

“The Spirit of the Lord is upon me. He has anointed me to preach the gospel to the poor, heal the broken-hearted, bring recovery of sight to the blind and to preach the acceptable year of the Lord.” Now, look at two of those mandates, which are the Spirit of God is upon me and to preach the gospel to the poor. Now, poverty, either of the mind or physical, requires preaching and education to make people value how to generate resources to live a good and better life.

Now, it says anointed me to heal the broken-hearted, and that’s emotional. Today, there are marriages where spouses are fighting a Third World War, desiring divorce, some injuring each other and all kinds of pressure in our homes, and there is a kind of emotional heartbrokenness, and it says the gospel will bring healing to broken hearts. It talks about the recovery of sight, which can be either spiritual or physical. You can’t do beyond what you see, and the gospel of Jesus is to enlighten, to make us see the things God has given to us.

In 1 Corinthians Chapter 2, the Bible says very clearly from verse 9 to the end that there are things that have been freely given to us by God. We didn’t know them because they are spiritually designed, and unless we grow by the teachings of the word of God, we can’t access those things that are freely given to us. The gospel of Jesus is to be propagated from nation to nation, city to city require finances.

Educating church members to grow their financial capacity to enable them support and advance the gospel of Jesus is inevitable. So to prosper is not wrong. Now, to become worshippers of money is wrong, and that’s the challenge we have that I desire you to prosper. The book of 3rd John says: “I desire above all things that you will prosper and be in good health even as your soul prospereth.”

So, it is very important that we place the issue of prosperity where it actually belongs. Prosperity is not evil and is required to advance the gospel, but anybody who abuses prosperity has cheated themselves because the gospel of Jesus Christ is for all, and we need prosperity. Now, part of the gospel is to live a healthy life, and it is critical.

Prophecy is an aspect of the Christian faith. At the beginning of a new year, Nigerians are bombarded with all manner of prophecies which do not come to pass. What do you say to this?

We don’t need to prophesy because it’s the start of the New Year. We need to be guided by the word of God, and we’re entering a New Year. If nothing changes in your mind, you will not improve in the New Year. So, everybody who is thinking of doing just what he did last year in the New Year has practically no need for the New Year.

So anybody entering the New Year must have a mind shift, do a personal assessment. Hard work is the main lifestyle of anybody who wants to improve his or her worth. Now that people prophesy and say different things, I am not God, and they knew what they heard.

One of the ways you know a prophecy is when it comes to pass. If many prophecies have been made and didn’t come to pass, we don’t have issues with God, but with the person who claims God spoke to them. People don’t have to feel more spiritual. Do I believe in prophecy? Yes, because I prophesy myself. However, do not say what God has not said, do not say what the people want to hear, but say exactly what God said to you.

How can you assess Pastors being embroiled in controversial issues today that are affecting the church of God?

It is no worry to me that some people have scandals, stories all around their lives and that is not the definition of the gospel. This knows exactly what the gospel and Christianity are. Now, for the fact that everybody has a crisis, men of God are human. Hebrews Chapter 5 paints it well that we are called from among men, and we all have our frailties, as we can make mistakes and can fail.

When we fail or make mistakes, it is the management of our failure to show genuine repentance and change, and not arrogantly defending failure, but being sober and repentant that helps the person to rise again. Having said that, somebody somewhere failed does not mean the church has failed. Jesus said, I will build my church and the gates of hell will not prevail against it.

No matter the resistance against the church, it still has the continual capacity to survive. So the church will keep surviving, getting stronger and better. Look at how much the church has been attacked on social media; it has not killed the church. In the days of the Roman Empire, the church was being persecuted, Christians were being killed, but the church is still here. Jesus said the church I am building, human policies, schemes of men; all kinds of resistance can’t pull it down. So the church will keep standing. When an individual fails or falls either as a pastor or as a church member, don’t rejoice yet because we are all still in the race, and you are not sure when you will fall, too, if necessary.

This is not being sympathetic to those who have fallen, or trying to justify that one can fall. Some men have not fallen but keep going stronger and this is to say to you that if any falls at all, the Bible says those who are spiritual should lift such person to stand again but not to throw stones and kill the person and that is the evil the society is holding because the person has laboured and sacrificed all his life over people and many homes, makes an unguided mistake and everybody will shout crucify him and that’s not fair enough.

How can you describe the role of Rev Matthew Asimolowo, conducting the wedding ceremony of Pastor Chris Okafor, who has been embroiled in alleged sexual and miracle scandals?

I have no view on that. You need to ask Pastor Matthew himself on that, as I am not going to hold brief for him. Pastor Matthew is one of the few men of God that I have high regard for and can tell you clearly that he is a man of God.

I don’t know Pastor Chris Okafor and don’t know anything about him, and even before this scandal came up, I was not familiar with what he does, but I know Pastor Matthew and that God is with him. You know, people react to what people see on the surface, as you have no idea what discussion went on underneath for a man of that spiritual capacity to ask.

Every saint today has a past, and in the same way, every sinner has a future. You don’t condemn a sinner because he is a sinner today, as God can save anybody. So only Pastor Chris can answer why he went to such a man of God and what you want to achieve