Nigerian Army Boxer Wins Ogun Governor’s Belt

Oluwasegun Oladokun of the Nigerian Army has emerged heavyweight champion of the monthly Ogun State Boxing Hall Of Fame.

The boxing competition, organised by the State Boxing Association was tagged, “2023 Governor’s Belt”.

Oladokun defeated his opponent, Akinola Dokunmu who managed to survive the three-round 75kg contest after receiving several punches in the December edition of the boxing, held on Saturday inside the indoor Sportshall of Alake Sports Complex ,Ijeja in Abeokuta, the State capital.

The Nigerian Army Boxer won the bout with unanimous decisions of all judges in the fight.

Similarly, Opeoluwa Olukoya won by unanimous decisions against Mustapha Ajala in the 63.5 kg bout while Dimeji Solanke forced the referee to stop the contest in the second round after his opponent David Aboy suffered serious injury in the 71kg contest.

In other bouts, Kasali Ayobami winning by split decisions of 3-2 against Jamiu Qudus in the 57kg fight, Uriel Ajayi won by the same split decisions of 3-2 against Basit Adebayo in the 67kg contest, and Ibrahim Jalo who defeated Azeez Rasheed by split decisions of 4-1 in 71kg bout.

Also, Segun Ojo defeated Taiwo Ogunbowale by split decisions of 4-1 in the 49kg contest while Damilola Shodipe overwhelmed her opponent, Damilola Shobayo in the 60 kg of the female category of the competition while Aliyat Olalekan won by unanimous decisions after outclassing Fathia Gafar in the 50kg of the other female contest decided.