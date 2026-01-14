Nigerian Army Begins Construction Of New Training Depot In Ebonyi

The Nigerian Army has commenced the construction of an additional training depot at Amasiri-Edda, spanning Afikpo and Edda Local Government Areas of Ebonyi State, as part of efforts to strengthen Nigeria’s security architecture and expand military training capacity nationwide.

The development follows the directive of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Tinubu, aimed at enhancing manpower development and equitable distribution of military infrastructure across the country.

The groundbreaking ceremony was performed by the Governor of Ebonyi State, Dr. Francis Ogbonna Nwifuru, who expressed appreciation to President Tinubu and the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General W. Shaibu, for approving the establishment of the training depot in the state.

Governor Nwifuru said the facility would boost recruitment opportunities and encourage increased participation of youths from Ebonyi State and the South-East region in the Nigerian Army.

He noted that the Army has continued to play a significant role in maintaining peace, security, and supporting socio-economic development in the state.

Representing the COAS, the General Officer Commanding 82 Division Nigerian Army and Commander Joint Task Force South-East, Operation UDO KA, Major General Oluremi Fadairo, commended the host communities for their cooperation and support.

Major General Fadairo stated that the establishment of the training depot aligns with the President’s vision of inclusive national representation within the Armed Forces and equitable spread of military infrastructure.

He explained that the depot would provide more opportunities for youths in the South-East to enlist in the Nigerian Army and contribute to national defence.

He further urged youths in the region to take advantage of the opportunity by actively filling their recruitment quotas, stressing that enlistment into the Nigerian Army is open to all states and the Federal Capital Territory. According to him, evolving security challenges require sustained collaboration between the military and host communities.

The ceremony also featured the formal handover of land documents by Governor Nwifuru to the Nigerian Army. The documents were received on behalf of the COAS by the Chief of Training (Army), Major General V. U. Okoro, followed by the symbolic laying of foundation blocks for the new facility.

With the establishment of the Depot Nigerian Army, Amasiri-Edda, the total number of Nigerian Army training depots now stands at three, the Depot Nigerian Army, Zaria (established in 1924); the Depot Nigerian Army, Osogbo (established in 2025); and the newly approved Ebonyi depot.