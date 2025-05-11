Nigerian Army Arrests 12 Terror Suspects In Kwara

Share

Troops of the Nigerian Army have arrested 12 suspects linked to acts of terrorism allegedly perpetrated by a breakaway faction of Boko Haram known as Mahmuda, operating within the Kainji Lake National Park in Niger State.

The group is also believed to have been terrorizing residents of border communities in Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara State, as well as Borgu LGA in Niger State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC), 2 Division of the Nigerian Army, Major General Obinna Onubogu, made this known during his recent visit to military camps in Kaiama and Baruten LGAs to assess ongoing operations.

According to Gen. Onubogu, the suspects were arrested at various locations during raids conducted in Kainji Lake National Park and surrounding border communities.

He confirmed that two of those arrested are verified members of the insurgent group, while the remaining suspects are believed to be accomplices.

The counter-insurgency operation, codenamed Operation Park Strike IV, aims to flush out bandits and restore security in the Kainji Lake axis, he said.

“Our troops have combed at least 90 kilometres from Kemanji into the Kainji Forest, where the main base of the insurgents was located. We have successfully dislodged the bandits and other criminal elements,” he stated.

Gen. Onubogu assured residents that the troops remain committed to restoring peace and security in the area.

