Nigerian Army Arrests 12 Suspected Terrorists In Kwara

The Nigerian Army has arrested 12 suspects in connection with acts of terrorism being carried out by a breakaway group of the Boko Haram terrorists, known as Mahmuda, reportedly occupying the Kanji Lake National Park in Niger State.

The group had also before now allegedly terrorised residents of communities bordering Baruten and Kaiama Local Government Areas of Kwara State, as well as Borgu Local Government Area of Niger State.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 2 Division, Major General Obinna Onubogu, who recently visited the camps in Kaiama and Baruten Local Government Areas of Kwara State, disclosed this during his visit to have firsthand information about how the officers and men are faring.

According to the GOC, the 12 suspects were picked up by the military at various locations during the raid of the Kanji Lake National Park and the border communities.

Two of those arrested, he added, are confirmed to be members of the bandit group, while others are accomplices in the criminal act.

“The counter insurgency operation, code named ‘Park strike four’, is meant to, among other things, flush out the bandits and clear the Kanji lake national park of all criminal tendencies”, he added.

