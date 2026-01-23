New Telegraph

January 23, 2026
Nigerian Army, Air Warfare Partner To Combat Terrorism In N’West

The 8 Division Nigerian Army and Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA (OPFY) have forged a partnership with the Air Warfare and Doctrine Centre (AWDC) to intensify the fight against terrorism and banditry in North-West Nigeria.

The collaboration was sealed during a courtesy visit by the Commandant of AWDC, Air Vice Marshal Ibrahim Jibia, to the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 8 Division and Commander Sector 2 OPFY, Major General Bemgba Paul Koughna.

According to a statement issued by Lieutenant Colonel OLANIYI OSOBA, Acting Deputy Director Army Public Relations 8 Division Nigerian Army/Sector 2 Operation FANSAN YAMMA, Major General Koughna commended Air Vice Marshal Jibia for his distinguished career and exceptional leadership.

He pledged the full support and cooperation of 8 Division, emphasising the importance of sustained dialogue and collaboration to address shared operational challenges.

Air Vice Marshal Jibia congratulated Major General Koughna on his appointment and expressed confidence in his ability to drive positive change in the North-West’s security landscape.

He highlighted the need for increased sensitisation on AWDC’s core responsibilities, including reviewing and developing Nigerian Air Force doctrine, employment concepts, and teaching doctrine.

The visit concluded with the exchange of souvenirs and group photographs, symbolising the strengthened partnership in the fight against terrorism.

