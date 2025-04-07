Nigerian Army 8 Division Hosts Inter-Formations Competition

Share

The Nigerian Army’s 8 Division has flagged off the 2025 Inter-Formations Corporals and Below Competition at Giginya Barracks in Sokoto.

The week-long event aims to enhance effective training, discipline, and camaraderie among personnel.

Hosted by the 8 Division Garrison, the event features formations from across the division, including 1 Brigade, 17th Brigade, 48th Engineer Brigade, 58th Signal Brigade, and the host formation all competing not just for glory but to demonstrate operational readiness and professional excellence.

Welcoming participants, Commander 8 Division Garrison, Brigadier General Abdul Malik Jibia Mohammed, expressed pride in hosting the competition and emphasized its significance beyond friendly rivalry.

“This competition is designed to strengthen junior leadership, reinforce core military values, and build a strong esprit de corps among our troops,” he said.

“It fosters inter-unit cooperation while sharpening the initiative, physical resilience, and tactical acumen of our Non-Commissioned Officers.”

The contest aligns with the Nigerian Army’s broader efforts to improve combat effectiveness amid evolving security threats, especially within the context of asymmetric warfare.

Representing the General Officer Commanding 8 Division, Brigadier General Moses Udom Ikobah, Commander 78 Supply and Transport Brigade, highlighted the strategic value of such exercises.

“This competition reflects the Chief of Army Staff’s vision to transform the Nigerian Army into a motivated and mission-ready force. It’s not merely a test of strength—it’s a platform for refining leadership and battlefield skills at the grassroots level,” he said.

The competition features a wide range of events, including map reading, swimming, drill exercises, endurance runs, and weapon handling, all aimed at testing combat readiness.

Organizers have pledged a level playing field, with experienced judges and umpires ensuring transparency and fairness throughout.

Mohammed praised the formations for their rigorous two-week preparation and extended appreciation to the GOC and the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General O.O. Oluyede, for their unwavering support and timely provision of resources.

He urged all participants to uphold the highest standards of sportsmanship, teamwork, and integrity.

“This is not a time for division or rivalry. Compete with honor, represent your formations with pride, and use this as a stepping stone toward becoming the leaders our nation deserves,” he said.

With that, the competition was officially declared open, marking the start of what promises to be an intense showcase of skill, endurance, and the indomitable spirit of the Nigerian Army.

