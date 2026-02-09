Nigerian Army: 364 Lieutenants In Ogun For Promotional Exam

The 2026 Lieutenantto-Captain practical examination of the Nigerian Army began yesterday in Abeokuta, with 364 candidates participating.

Addressing the candidates at the June 12 cultural center, Abeokuta, the Examination President, Maj.-Gen. Peter Malla, congratulated the officers selected for the promotion exercise. He described the examination as a crucial milestone in their military careers.

Malla noted that the promotion examination was an opportunity to lay a solid foundation for further consolidation of their chosen career. He stressed that success in the Nigerian Army goes beyond academic knowledge, requiring discipline, courage, dedication, and adherence to the Army’s core values.

He said: “Your performance in this examination will define your progress in the Nigerian Army. “I advise you all to accord this examination the seriousness and determination it deserves.