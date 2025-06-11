Nigerian Archaeologist Wins $300,000 Dan David Prize

Share

Nigerian archaeologist Abidemi Babatunde Babalola has been selected as a 2025 Dan David Prize winner.

The Dan David Prize, endowed by the Dan David Foundation and headquartered at Tel Aviv University, is the largest history prize in the world.

The Dan David Prize was first established in 2001 by the late entrepreneur and philanthropist Dan David, to reward innovative and interdisciplinary work that contributed to humanity.

Each year, up to nine researchers are awarded $300,000 each in recognition of their achievements and to support their future endeavors.

Other winners include: Mackenzie Cooley, Hamilton College; Bar Kribus, Tel Aviv University; Fred Kudjo Kuwornu, Do the Right Films; Dmitri Levitin, University of Utrecht and All Souls College, Oxford; Beth Lew-Williams, Princeton University; Hannah Marcus, Harvard University; Alina Serban, Founder of Untold Stories; and Caroline Sturdy Colls, University of Huddersfield.

“We’re delighted to add another nine outstanding individuals to our growing community of scholars, curators and filmmakers from around the globe,” said Professor Tim Cole, historian and Academic Advisor to the Dan David Prize.

In a statement, the award organisers said: “Babalola has used material science to uncover the history of technological development in premodern West Africa.

“His research showed that glass production in Africa predated European colonialism and was developed independently.

Babalola is active in public outreach in Nigeria, bringing the knowledge he produces through archaeological work to the communities that are connected to this history.

“He served as lead archaeologist ahead of construction of the upcoming Museum of West African Arts set to open in Benin City, Nigeria this year.”

