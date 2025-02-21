Nigerian Animated Series ‘Iyanu’ Set To Premiere

Share

The long-awaited animated series Iyanu is finally making its way to African screens, with Showmax announcing an exclusive premiere on June 13, 2025. Fans of African mythology and rich storytelling can now dive into this epic adventure, as the first season will be available to binge across 44 African countries.

This announcement comes with an official trailer release, giving viewers a first look at the breathtaking visuals and thrilling storyline inspired by Nigerian culture and mythology.

Iyanu is adapted from Roye Okupe’s graphic novel series Iyanu: Child of Wonder, which has gained global recognition under YouNeek Studios and Dark Horse Comics; the same publishing house behind The Umbrella Academy and Hellboy. The series is helmed by Roye Okupe himself, serving as creator, executive producer, and showrunner.

Produced by Lion Forge Entertainment, a leading Black-owned animation studio in North America, Iyanu is poised to make a major impact on the global animation scene.

Set in the mystical kingdom of Yorubaland, Iyanu follows the journey of a courageous young orphan who discovers she has divine powers; powers that haven’t been seen since the legendary Age of Wonders.

While yearning for a normal life, she soon finds herself at the centre of a brew with the help of her loyal friends, Biyi and Toye, and a magical leopard named Ekun, Iyanu embarks on a quest to uncover the source of the rising darkness and unlock her true destiny.

The story draws heavily from Nigerian folklore, music, and culture, making it a refreshing and much-needed representation of African storytelling in mainstream animation.

The series boasts a stellar cast of African talent, bringing authenticity and depth to the characters. Serah Johnson, Okey Jude, Samuel Kugbiyi, Adesua Etomi-Wellington, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Stella Damasus, Shaffy Bello, and Ike Ononye.

The African premiere of Iyanu marks a significant milestone for Nigerian and African animation. With Hollywood and international studios gradually recognizing the richness of African storytelling, this series represents a major step forward.

Speaking on the African launch, Dr. Busola Tejumola, Executive Head of Content and Channels, West Africa, said: “Iyanu brings Nigerian culture and mythology to life in an exciting and authentic way.

We are proud to be the home of its African premiere and can’t wait for audiences across the continent to experience this epic adventure on Showmax.” Lion Forge Entertainment’s CEO, David Steward II, also expressed excitement about the show’s global rollout:

“We’ve witnessed the dedication and heart that Roye Okupe and our entire team have poured into this series. Iyanu represents a major leap forward in our commitment to telling culturally rich stories that resonate with audiences around the globe.”

