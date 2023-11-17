Nigerian Analysts Speak On Oil Refinery Deals With Saudi Arabia

Nigerian experts have said they are hopeful that the deals reached with Saudi Arabia will boost local oil production and help grow the economy.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu reached an agreement with the Saudi Arabian Government on ways to boost Nigeria’s oil sector and its infrastructure.

The deals reached include a pledge by Saudi officials to fix Nigeria’s four dormant boil refineries located in Rivers, Delta and Kaduna, which haven’t worked in years, forcing one of Africa’s largest oil producers to import all of its fuel (PMS) despite producing more than a million barrels of crude oil per day.

The agreements between Nigerian authorities and their Saudi Arabian counterparts were made on the sidelines of the first-ever Saudi-Africa summit held in the kingdom’s capital Riyadh last week.

President Tinubu met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman as part of his efforts to attract investors, in a bid to reverse Nigeria’s economic downturn.

Fixing the refineries is expected to take about two years, according to a government official who spoke to journalists after last week’s agreement.

Saudi Arabia also pledged to deposit huge sums of foreign exchange to boost Nigeria’s dwindling reserves worsened by the government’s flouting of the national currency in June in a bid to unify the exchange rate system.

An expert, Faith Nwadishi, the Executive Director of the Center for Transparency Advocacy in Abuja, welcomes the Saudi deal.

He said, “Considering the success that Saudi Arabia has made with their refineries and the natural resources that they have, one thing this will be able to achieve is to help Nigeria meet its production quota, help Nigeria resolve some of the conflicts around this issue of subsidy and non-operationalization of the four refineries that we have.”

Nwadishi further said the government first needs to be careful and subject the Saudi agreement to public scrutiny.

“What are the terms? Will the government be willing to make these terms available to Nigerians so that we can really look at and be able to assess them very objectively?

“What is it that we’re giving away? Are we giving over the entire management of our refineries to Saudi Arabia or they’re coming to give us technical assistance? Right now, it’s not very clear what the terms are,” she said.

Another expert, Emmanuel Afimia, founder of Enermics, a Lagos-based oil and gas consulting firm said is skeptical about the success of the deal.

“This administration is showing a reasonable level of political will to make things happen. I’ll most definitely like to wait until the technical details of this deal come out but from where I’m looking at it, I don’t think it’s gonna be possible,” he said.

If the refineries functioned, Nigeria could process around 450,000 barrels of crude oil into fuel every day.

Nigerian officials say they will finalize the details of the deal with Saudi Arabia within six months. Many will be watching to see if the terms are favourable to Nigeria.