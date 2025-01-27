Nigerian-American Returns $5,700 Found In Toliet

Share

A Nigerian-American woman working in New Jersey, Victoria Ogunremi has been praised for her act of honesty after returning $5,700 in cash that she discovered in the restroom at her workplace.

Speaking with journalists on Monday, Ogunremi revealed that her decision to return the money stemmed from concern for the person who lost it, as well as her Christian faith.

“The thought of the pain or trauma it could cause inspired me,” she said. “I did not hesitate to return it because of my Christian faith and beliefs.

“Honesty brings peace of mind, and it is the key virtue I cherish.”

Ogunremi located the owner of the cash and informed her employer’s management about the situation. Both her colleagues and management expressed their admiration for her integrity.

“The management was very pleased and proud of me. The owner was incredibly grateful and showered me with praises,” Ogunremi recounted.

Colleagues noted that they were not surprised by her actions, pointing out her reputation for kindness and integrity.

Ogunremi attributed her moral principles to her late father’s teachings, saying, “He taught us never to take what does not belong to us.”

