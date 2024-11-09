Nigerian-American, Owolewa Re-Elected As DC Shadow

Share

A United States-born Nigerian, Oye Owolewa has secured re-election as the Shadow Representative for the District of Columbia, representing the Democratic Party.

Taking to his verified X handle on Saturday, he shared the good news, expressing gratitude to his supporters for their continued trust.

“Thank you DC again for giving me the chance to serve,” Owolewa posted.

“I also want to thank the organisations that have supported, partnered with, and endorsed me.”

Owolewa first made history by being elected to this position in 2020, where he has since dedicated his tenure to championing key issues for his constituents.

His advocacy focuses on pushing for Washington DC statehood, supporting universal healthcare, calling for immigration reform, and promoting income equality.

Reflecting on his political journey, Owolewa noted that election day marked six years since his initial victory for the Advisory Neighborhood Commission, showcasing a consistent commitment to public service.

Born in Boston to Nigerian parents, Mr Ayo and Mrs Bolade Owolewa, from Kwara State, Nigeria, Dr Owolewa has strived to amplify the voices of underrepresented communities, ensuring their visibility and participation in the U.S. socio-political landscape.

