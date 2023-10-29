Nigerian-american Lady Found Guilty In $6m Online Romance Scam Trial

A federal jury has convicted a woman, Nelly Idowu, 39, in the United States County of Utah of one count of money laundering conspiracy and two counts of money laundering totaling $6 million According to court documents and the evidence presented at trial, Idowu, of Provo, Utah, participated in an online romance scheme from 2017 to 2019 that involved creating fake online dating profiles to befriend and romance victims.

The FBI in a press release dated October 24, said that these victims were primarily single women over 65-years-old who were led to believe the fake persona they were engaging with had an urgent financial need. Some of the bogus financial needs included helping family members with emergency medical costs, helping a United States military member stranded overseas, or claims of unique investment opportunities.

“None of these financial needs were legitimate, as the victims sent money to Idowu and her co defendants for these false purposes. Idowu and her co defendants then sent a significant amount of the victim funds to overseas accounts in China and Nigeria. “At trial, the United States presented evidence that Idowu’s personal and business accounts received more than $1 million from 2017 to 2019, and that additional amounts were received by Idowu’s coconspirators.

Victims testified they were victims of scams involving fictitious online romance partners. They testified they sent the money to Idowu or her co- conspirators as a result of the scam involving fictitious online romance partners.” According to the statement, Idowu’s sentencing is scheduled for January 30, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. in courtroom 3.4 before Senior U.S. District Court Judge, Ted Stewart at the Orrin G. Hatch United States District Courthouse in downtown Salt Lake City.

Codefendants Emmanuel Osaigbovo Adesotu, Nnamdi Joel Chukwu, and Julius Omene Fredrick were each previously convicted by guilty plea to a money laundering conspiracy. Adesotu was sentenced to a term of 36 months’ imprisonment and ordered to pay $6.3 million in restitution jointly with co-defendants. Fredrick was sentenced to a term of 46 months’ imprisonment. Chukwu’s sentencing is set for January 16, 2024. U.S. Attorney Trina A.

Higgins for the District of Utah made the announcement in the case investigated by the FBI Salt Lake City Field Office. Assistant United States Attorneys, Carl LeSueur and Mark Woolf, of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Utah presented the case at trial.