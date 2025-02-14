Nigerian-American Chamber Of Commerce To Confer Lifetime Achievement Award On Afe Babalola

Share

…as ABUAD founder charges Nigerians on Meaningful roles for Nation’s Dev

The Nigeria-American Chamber of Commerce has said it would confer a Lifetime Achievement Award on the founder of Afe Babalola University Ado -Ekiti ABUAD, Aare Afe Babalola due to the Outstanding qualities of the elder statesman and his contributions to humanity.

The Chamber of Commerce said the event would come up on Saturday, April 12, 2025, during its Presidential inauguration Dinner which will be chaired by the distinguished Samaila Zubairu, President CEO of Africa Finance Corporation.

The program which would come up at the Lagos Continental Hotel, 52A Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island, Lagos, would have the Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. His Excellency Senator Kashim Shettima, GCON, as the Special Guest of Honour.

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce in the award letter presented on Thursday during the visit to the ABUAD Founder in Ado-Ekiti.

The letter made available to New Telegraph by ABUAD’s Director of Corporate Affairs Tunde Olofintila which was signed by the Chamber’s National President Nigerian, Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, stated that the event was meant to celebrate a distinguished personality who has made landmark achievements in humanity.

The letter reads in part, “We are delighted to inform you that you have been selected to receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education, Law, Philanthropy, Agriculture, and Healthcare.

“The award recognizes your extraordinary contributions to the development of education, the legal profession and philanthropy in Nigeria.

“Your vision and commitment to establishing Afe Babalola University, ABUAD, regarded as one of Nigeria’s leading institutions, have transformed higher education in the country.

“Additionally, your decades of legal excellence and unwavering dedication to justice, as well as your significant philanthropic endeavours continue to inspire generations.

“The purpose of this event is to celebrate distinguished individuals like yourself, whose lifelong contributions have profoundly shaped Nigeria’s educational, legal and socio-economic landscapes.

“Additionally, the event seeks to strengthen bilateral trade and investment ties between Nigeria and the United states, fostering international collaboration and sustainable development.

The elated Babalola while appreciating the Chamber said, “I have always believed that God’s time is the best. God’s time has come today.

“Today is the day the Lord has made, and we are glad and rejoicing in it. I have been on this planet Earth for almost 100 years now.

“This is the happiest day of my life. Indeed, I am short of words. I am moved. I don’t know if we have a forward-looking organisation like the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce that is not only watching us, but that is thinking the way we are thinking.

“There is no one in the world that does not like good things. For me, I like good things and I daily work towards achieving good things.

“And that was why I started this university some 15 years ago after my seven-year stint as the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Council of the University of Lagos, UNILAG.

“You have made my day indeed. I thank your organization for being what you are Nigeria belongs to all of us.

“We are the ones that can develop it. No Chinese, no Japanese, no American can do that for us. We all must come together, brace up and develop the enormous potential we have in this country.

“I will need your assistance in the actualization of the Free Trade Zone which I have applied for in the past.

“The realization of that dream will boost the development of the state and the country by extension. I thank you for selecting me for the Lifetime Achievement Award in Education, Law, Healthcare, Agriculture, Community Development and Philanthropy in appreciation of what you Described as my “Extra-ordinary contributions in various areas of human endeavour”.

“I sincerely appreciate your taking the time to go around our university. There is no doubt that the said tour enabled you and members of your team the rare opportunity to tour our serene campus, our ABUAD Enterprise Farms, our Independent Power Plant, our bourgeoning 124-unit Small, Medium and Large-scale Industrial Park and our ultra-modern 400-bed Multi-System Hospital which has been endorsed by leading Healthcare Stakeholders as “the most well-equipped Hospital in Sub-Saharan Africa”

The Secretary of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce Dr Bello Nuhu Dongondaj extolled the qualities of Babalola and said: “Baba, you have made my day. You are a wonderful creature of god. I am a different person from what I was when I came to the university earlier in the day.

“I have gone round. I have seen what an individual with a dream, with passion and with resilience has done, I am challenged and have heard a lot about this university.

“I have seen the stuff you are made of. I have seen what you have been doing for humanity. You are doing well, and you will continue to live in good health to continue to add value to humanity.

“What you are doing is incredible. You are a wonderful person. I am donating N100,000 from my little income to support what you are doing here.

“I have seen facilities in Nigerian universities and in universities outside Nigeria, but I have not seen any comparable to yours.

“I have not seen facilities working like what you have put in place here for which I commend you, sir. You are a special species from God. You have impacted my life just like you have impacted many before me.

“My prayer is that I should be able to do just 1% of what you have done here, it is simply Awesome will escalate the good works you are doing here to the world. You are doing more than human beings can comprehend.

The ABUAD Vice Chancellor, Prof. Smaranda Olarinde while acknowledging the presence of the team said: “You have come at the right time to visit the man who has successfully changed the narratives of quality and functional education in Nigeria barely 15 years after the commencement of his university on January 4, 2010.

“Thanks for giving us hope, particularly about assisting us with the international market for the products of our industrial park. This will no doubt gladden the heart of the founder, a man who is ever ready to change the world for the better.

“As the president of the Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce, you are indeed in the best position to assist us in this regard.

“That will further buy our position in achieving the World Bank’s functions of a university properly so-called, to wit: quality teaching, quality research and community impact.”, Olarinde said.

