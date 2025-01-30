Nigerian-American Chamber Of Commerce Sets To Honour RMD At February Breakfast Meeting

Share

The Nigerian-American Chamber of Commerce (NACC) will host its February 2025 Breakfast Meeting on Thursday, February 6, 2025, at Four Points by Sheraton Hotel, Lagos.

This was contained in a press statement issued on Thursday by the NACC’s Director General, Wofai Samuel and made available to newsmen in Lagos.

The event, led by NACC National President Alhaji Sheriff Balogun, will feature a discussion on Nigeria’s economic outlook for 2025 and honour veteran actor, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD) with the “Creative Industry Legend Award” for his contributions to Nollywood.

Themed “2025 Economic Outlook for Nigeria,” the forum aims to provide Nigerian and American businesses with insights into GDP growth, inflation, interest rates, employment, and consumer spending.

The keynote address will be delivered by Tola Adeyemi, Managing Partner at KPMG Professional Services. Discussants include Dr Muda Yusuf, CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise; Dele K. Oye, President of the Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Mines, Industry & Agriculture; and Dr Adelana Olamilekan, MD/CEO of Zenith Carex Express.

The session will be moderated by Dr. Nneka Okekearu, Director of the Enterprise Development Centre at Pan-Atlantic University.

Established in 1960, the NACC facilitates trade relations between Nigeria and the United States through networking, advocacy, trade services, and investment promotion.

The Breakfast Meeting is a key platform for fostering economic cooperation and recognising industry leaders.

