Nigerian Airports Running At A Loss, Says Keyamo

The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Mr Festus Keyamo, has lamented that many of the country’s airports are running at a loss: hence the need for concession of the aerodromes.

He noted that as a result, the government took a proactive measure to ensure these vital facilities can meet and maintain international standards, given the increasing financial demands of their operations.

Speaking through his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Tunde Moshood, the Minister said: “Many of our airports are presently running at a loss, so they have to be subsidised each month by the Federal Government. “It is noteworthy that this initiative to concession started from previous administrations.”

He dismissed reports in the media (Not New Telegraph) suggesting that a certain lengthy period of concession has been agreed upon regarding the Enugu International Airport.

These reports/stories, he noted, are utterly baseless and untrue, stressing: “At this stage, prospective concessionaires have indeed submitted various proposals, including different durations for the concession.

It is important to emphasise that the Ministry of Aviation and Aerospace Development has not established any fixed duration.”

All submitted proposals, he further stated, are currently undergoing thorough evaluation that will eventually be reviewed by the ICRC before it is presented to the minister for conveyance to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval.

“We can confirm that this review process has not been concluded. However, for the sake of transparency, the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, directed, some months ago that the Aviation Labour unions be included as part of the negotiating teams.”

