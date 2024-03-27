Nigerian advocates push for tax increase on sugar-sweetened beverages

Background

For years the World Health Organisation (WHO) and other health experts have linked excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs) to an increase in non-communicable diseases (NCDs). In an attempt to address these concerns the Federal Government introduced a SSB tax in the Finance Act of 2021. The tax set a N10 levy for every litre of carbonated drinks and non-alcoholic drinks sold.

The N10 levy means the Federal Government gets N5 for every 50 centilitres of carbonated drinks consumed. According to the FG, an estimated 38.6 million litres of soft drinks are sold daily in the country, making Nigeria the fourth highest soft drink consumer in the world.

Concerns over ineffectiveness of SSB tax

However, stakeholders are now raising the alarm that the N10 levy is ineffective in curbing addiction to sugary drinks and the attendant health implications. They warned that more Nigerians are coming down with severe SSBs-linked NCDs, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease, and various types of cancers.

Speaking at the public presentation of a simulation study, titled: ‘Potential Fiscal and Public Health Effects of SSB Tax in Nigeria’, stakeholders said SSBs are increasingly becoming a major part of the Nigerian diet.

The report, commissioned by the Corporate Accountability and Public Participation Africa (CAPPA), indicated that SSBs contain natural or added sweeteners, including various forms of sugars; such as brown sugar, corn sweetener, corn syrup, dextrose, fructose, glucose, high fructose corn syrup, honey, lactose, malt syrup, maltose, molasses, raw sugar, and sucrose. These drinks include soft drinks, juices, sweetened coffee, nectars, energy drinks and flavoured dairy products.

The Executive Director of CAPPA, Akinbode Oluwafemi, described Nigeria’s NCDs burden as a public health emergency that requires urgent attention. He referenced among others, data from the WHO, whose Country Disease Outlook published in August 2023, stated that NCDs were responsible for 27 per cent of deaths in Nigeria in 2019.

The mortality rate across four major NCDs (Cardiovascular Disease, Chronic Respiratory Disease, Cancer and Diabetes), according to the WHO, was 565 deaths per 100,000 males and 546 deaths in females in 2021.

WHO’s report

According to him, an earlier WHO report put the risk of premature death from cardiovascular diseases, cancers, respiratory diseases, and diabetes among Nigerians aged between 30 and 69 at 22 per cent. As of 2020, there were more than 21 million overweight and 12 million obese persons in the Nigerian population aged 15 years or more, accounting for an age-adjusted prevalence of about 20 per cent and 12 per cent respectively.

Oluwafemi argued that raising of taxes are sometimes necessary on certain products, such as SSBs, considered to have serious health implications. He recalled that Nigeria’s introduction of the N10 per litre excise charge on SSBs under the Finance Act in 2021 was celebrated as a victory for public health.

The CAPPA ED explained that N10 per litre is a fixed tax that is not inflation-adjustable; hence, it may be worth less than four kobo in today’s currency value. He stated that a flexible framework for inflation needs to be included in the 2024 Fiscal Act, along with a significant rise in the SSB tax. He said: “It is no longer news that the increase in NCD cases in Nigeria is alongside the rise in consumption of SSBs, alcohol, tobacco, trans-fat, unhealthy consumption of salt and other diets that are non-nutritive and harmful to the body.”

According to Oluwafemi, the prevalence of diseases in Nigeria also keeps many people impoverished since they must spend a large portion of their income on deficient diets, which raises healthcare expenses and worsens matters for the populace.

“It is a cycle that needs to break. In a country with more than 80 per cent of its population paying for healthcare out-of-pocket, we must find a policy pathway that will effectively remove obstacles to good health and national productivity like modifiable risk factors of consumption-related diseases and other NCDs,” he said.

He also referenced the SSB industry’s opposition to the increased tax, saying they were concerned with their profits, rather than their customers’ health.

“The argument of the people who care more about their profit over public health on consumption needs does not outweigh the many benefits inherent in this tax.

“The damages done to families and loved ones who cater for the sick are enough motivation to see the public rally around the government in doing what is right for the public. The cries and woes of the Armageddon by paid agents and allies of the SSB industry must not drown the voice of reason and the genuine concern for our welfare.”

Relying on the study, CAPPA argued that the proposed N130 per litre levy is a “pro-health tax”, adding that it would bring down SSB consumption by almost 30 per cent. The categories of SSBs covered in the simulation – in line with Section 17 of the Finance Act, 2021 – are soft drinks, energy drinks, and malt. This definition excludes 100 per cent fruit and vegetable juices. The study emphasised the urgency of addressing the health risks of SSB consumption.

The report stated: “An annual decrease of 29 per cent is expected for aggregate consumption of SSBs in Nigeria following a practical implementation of the SSB Tax. The simulation results further indicate a significant reduction in BMI (Body Mass Index). Specifically, the tax is estimated to reduce BMI by 4 per cent on aggregate over five years, thereby yielding a decline in the mean prevalence of overweight (0.42 per cent for males and 0.37 per cent for females) and obesity (0.46 per cent for males and 0.53 per cent for females) if effective SSB taxation at a rate of N130 is implemented. Such measures hold the potential to not only save lives but also curtail healthcare costs and enhance overall public health.”

Recommendations

The report advises the government to consider setting the SSB tax rate at a minimum of N130 per litre. This tax increase is estimated to trigger a substantial price surge of 39 per cent increase per litre, thereby discouraging consumption effectively by about 29 per cent annually.

It added that: “To ensure persistent health gains from the SSB tax, it is very important to regularly review the tax rate upward while accounting for inflation effects.”

This is as it noted: “Also, comprehensive awareness campaigns should be initiated to educate the public on the benefits of the tax and the health risks of excessive SSB consumption. These campaigns should highlight the fact that the increase in SSB price is a protective public health measure and not a price burden and consumers should be encouraged to embrace healthy alternative beverage choices.”

Beyond public health benefits, the report estimates that implementing an SSB tax in Nigeria could result in a substantial increase in tax revenue.

“Specifically, revenue from this excise tax is estimated to rise by 972 per cent (amounting to N729 billion). This additional revenue could be strategically allocated through earmarking to strengthen the country’s healthcare system, particularly basic healthcare, which currently grapples with inadequate funding. The potential to enhance healthcare infrastructure and address diet-related diseases through SSB taxation cannot be overstated.”

Research Associate at the Centre for the Study of the Economies of Africa (CSEA), Fidelis Obaniyi, who carried out the study, argued that the increased tax could have favourable impacts on public health. He argued that by carefully distributing this extra money through earmarking, the nation’s healthcare system—fundamental healthcare, which is currently beset by a lack of funding – could be reinforced.

Obaniyi added that the purpose of the tax is to correct market failure; trigger behavioural change in public awareness of the negative effects of SSB consumption; increase fiscal revenue; and reduce health burden. He explained that the tax increase would help to reduce the consumption of sugary beverages, which, in turn, could improve public health by reducing intake and preventing health issues like obesity and diabetes.

“In addition to promoting healthier choices, SSB taxes can generate government revenue. The primary purpose of implementing an SSB tax is to reduce the consumption of these sugary beverages and address public health concerns related to obesity, diabetes, and other health issues associated with excessive sugar intake,” Obaniyi said.

Concerns from stakeholders

Expectedly, the SSB industry has kicked against the proposed hike, arguing, among others, that sugar taxes may disproportionately affect low-income individuals and that those with limited resources may continue to consume sugary beverages despite higher prices, resulting in a disproportional economic burden. The industry also often argues that it is wrong to assert that SSBs alone are the singular or principal cause of the highlighted public health issues.

In several articles, it is often claimed that as with any dietary choice, moderation is key. A balanced nutritional approach, which allows for the occasional indulgence in sugary beverages, can harmonise with a healthy lifestyle and dispel misconceptions about their influence on obesity and related health issues.

SSB tax success in Mexico, S’Africa, UK

On December 12, 2022, WHO released its first-ever global tax manual for SSBs. As of then, at least 85 countries had already implemented some form of SBB taxation. The WHO manual highlighted the experiences of countries which had successfully implemented the tax, including Mexico, South Africa, and the United Kingdom.

“Taxes on sugar-sweetened beverages can be a powerful tool to promote health because they save lives and prevent disease while advancing health equity and mobilising revenue for countries that could be used to realise universal health coverage,” said Dr. Ruediger Krech, Director of Health Promotion at WHO.

According to the manual, SSB, tobacco, and alcohol taxes have proven to be cost-effective ways of preventing diseases, injuries, and premature mortality. SSB tax can also encourage companies to reformulate their products to reduce sugar content.

“Evidence shows that implementing taxes on SSBs increases product prices and reduces demand, resulting in fewer purchases. A one-time global SSB tax increase that raised prices 50% could generate additional revenues of S$1.4 trillion over 50 years,” the WHO said.

FG’s position on SSBs new tax

The Federal Government has affirmed its determination to help Nigerians live a healthy life free of excessive SSB consumption. Director of Public Health at the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Chukwuma Anyaike, who spoke during the first unveiling of the report, lamented the negative effects of SSBs on the populace. Noting that an estimated 38.6 million litres of soft drinks are sold daily in Nigeria, the Director said: “This makes Nigeria the fourth highest soft drink consuming country in the world.”

Anyaike said the drinks are marketed in such a way that customers believe that they get better value when they buy the biggest bottles of soft drinks, leading to overconsumption.

“Of particular concern is the trend of overconsumption among Nigerian adolescents which can lead to childhood obesity and negative health consequences in adulthood.”

He said the institution of the SSB tax has been identified as the most effective way of reducing the consumption of excess SSBs consequently reducing the incidences and prevalence of NCDs. He was, nevertheless, clear that it was not within the Ministry of Health’s power to determine taxes.