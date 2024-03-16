Nigerian Actor, Stan Nze, Bags Riggs London Endorsement

Riggs London fragrances has unveiled Nollywood actor, Stan Nze, as its ambassador. The AMVCA award winning actor was chosen from a long list of artistes. This latest development may not be unconnected with Riggs London resolve to positively effects lives in Nigeria and West African communities aside making sure that the beautifully packaged fragrances grace shelves.

The CEO of Confetti Group, makers of Confetti London as well as Riggs London, Ori Leslau, noted they cater to the specific consumer requirement in each of their 30 markets globally and West Africa has been no different. “Feeling great and smelling good go hand in hand, and our teams work very hard to help you do both, creating fragrances which are not just a product to con- sume but also a personalised expression of identity and culture.

Thank you for welcoming Riggs London into your lives with open arms, we are here to support you for the journey,” Leslau said. Leslau further stated that Riggs London was launched to “change the perception that high quality and long-lasting fragrances can only be obtained by spending more. Our ‘Perfume in a Can’ range of fragrances (which retails for around $3 USD) boasts some of the highest fragrance concentrations in this price bracket and guarantees long-lasting fragrance protection without the price tag.”