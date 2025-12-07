New Telegraph

December 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
December 7, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Nigerian Activists Commend…

Nigerian Activists Commend Uk Court For Remanding Lagos Doctor Over Sexual Offences

Nigerian Activists Commend Uk Court For Remanding Lagos Doctor Over Sexual Offences

Nigerian activists have welcomed the remand of Dr Femi Olaleye, a Lagos-based medical doctor, by UK authorities following allegations of sexual offences.

Dr Olaleye, 57, was arrested at Gatwick Airport, London, on Thursday, November 27 and was taken into custody by North Kent Police for questioning.

He was brought before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 5, 2025, where the court ordered his remand until January 2, 2026, ahead of his trial for alleged sexual offences allegedly committed while working at Darent Valley Hospital under the Dartford Gravesham NHS Trust between January 2005 and September 2008.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

Reacting to the UK arraignment, the activists described it as a vindication of earlier efforts in Nigeria to bring Dr Olaleye to justice.

In a joint statement dated Saturday, December 6, Gbenga Soloki of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) and Anthonia Ojenagbon of the Bruised But Not Broken Foundation, lauded Justice Rahman Oshodi for his 2023 ruling, which originally sentenced Dr Olaleye to life imprisonment.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Nigeria Poised For Regional Trade Leadership As Single Window Takes Off Q1 2026
Read Next

Abia Community Appeals To Tinubu, Otti, And Kalu To Intervene In Crisis To Avoid Escalation