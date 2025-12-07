Nigerian activists have welcomed the remand of Dr Femi Olaleye, a Lagos-based medical doctor, by UK authorities following allegations of sexual offences.

Dr Olaleye, 57, was arrested at Gatwick Airport, London, on Thursday, November 27 and was taken into custody by North Kent Police for questioning.

He was brought before Medway Magistrates’ Court on Friday, December 5, 2025, where the court ordered his remand until January 2, 2026, ahead of his trial for alleged sexual offences allegedly committed while working at Darent Valley Hospital under the Dartford Gravesham NHS Trust between January 2005 and September 2008.

Reacting to the UK arraignment, the activists described it as a vindication of earlier efforts in Nigeria to bring Dr Olaleye to justice.

In a joint statement dated Saturday, December 6, Gbenga Soloki of the Centre Against Injustice and Domestic Violence (CAIDOV) and Anthonia Ojenagbon of the Bruised But Not Broken Foundation, lauded Justice Rahman Oshodi for his 2023 ruling, which originally sentenced Dr Olaleye to life imprisonment.