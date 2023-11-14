Nigerian Academy Of Letters Worry Over Quality Of Varsity Entrants

The President, Nigerian Academy of Letters (NLA), Prof. Sola Akinrinade, has raised concerns over the decline in the quality of entrants into the Nigerian University System.

Sola Akinrinade at a policy review workshop on “Strengthening the Educational System in Nigeria Through STEAM” organised by the Nigerian Academy of Science, Nigerian Academy of Letters, and the Nigerian Young Academy (NYA) and sponsored by JAMB on Tuesday in Abuja, noted that urgent intervention was needed to stem what he described as a worrying tide.

Akinrinade however argued that contrary to popular belief that the decline in quality was a result of lowered prescribed educational standards, the standards at the Basic and Senior Secondary Levels have increased and that the root of the problem lies in the implementation of these standards which have become suspect over the years.

According to him, the poor performance of Nigerian university entrants spans across disciplinary groups, making it evident that a holistic approach was required to address the multifaceted issue, especially paying more attention to comprehensive interventions.

He said: “Our problem has to do with the implementation of the standards, capacity for which has become suspect over the years. The poor performance transcends the boundaries of disciplinary groups hence, interventions such as ours must be holistic.

“The importance of STEAM education as a critical factor in the sustainable and inclusive development of a country such as ours cannot be overemphasised) Properly implemented, STEAM education encourages innovation, reduces poverty, and provides beneficiaries with the appropriate tools to improve their lives and those of others.

“If, through this intervention, we succeed in building alliances for the proper implementation of STEAM education at the Basic and Senior Secondary levels in the country, we will have made a great investment in the lives of future generations of Nigerian youths. The ultimate beneficiary is our dear country. cannot overemphasize the importance of what we are doing here this week. If we are

“We going to achieve our objectives of building a knowledge-based economy through STEAM education, then we cannot discountenance the importance of proper policy planning. Great ideas such as this need proper planning for its implementation process to achieve its purpose.

“We need to focus on how to make STEAM relevant to our problems at both national and sub-national levels and it is meetings like this that we can aggregate perspectives and propose ways forward for us as a country. I am sure, the participants present are more than capable of fashioning the way forward for us.

“I therefore challenge every stakeholder involved, not just those present at this programme, to engage with the process. This alarming trend must be addressed promptly to ensure a prosperous future for Nigeria’s education system.”

Registrar/Chief Executive of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, (JAMB), Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, emphasised the merits of adopting a holistic educational approach that combines scientific knowledge with artistic expression, ensuring a well-rounded education for the nation’s future leaders.

Represented by Prof. Olutayo Adesina, a visiting professor of history, he said a key motivation behind the initiative was the global shift towards the fourth Industrial Revolution, characterized by rapid technological advancements. He added that by fostering a strong foundation in STEAM subjects, Nigeria aims to equip its citizens with the skills required to thrive in an increasingly technology-driven world.

“The two (2) Academies and the Youth have now proposed ways to advance STEAM education at primary and secondary educational levels in Nigeria designed to contribute to improving the uptake and quality of education in Nigeria. This will be through the implementation of engaging inquiry-based teaching and learning techniques and other hands-on activities.

“This explains why in addition to funding, JAMB nominates two (2) Directorate staff and a professor to represent the Board on the programme. JAMB chose to sponsor and participate in the project not only because of the integrity and competence of the two academies but also because the youth for which STEAM is primarily meant is part of the initiation, planning and implementation of the project.

“We call on all who plan educational projects and curricula to always involve the students and the youth to enrich the programme and synchronise it with prevailing realities.”