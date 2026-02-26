Nigerian 5G Uptake Surges As Global Connections Hit 2.9bn In Q4’25

While global 5G subscriptions surged to 2.9 billion by the end of 2025, a closer examination of Nigeria’s telecommunications landscape during the same period reveals a complex narrative of progress tempered by significant infrastructure and accessibility hurdles.

Data from the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) for the fourth quarter of 2025 shows that 5G subscriptions in the country rose to 8.1 million, a notable increase from 5.8 million recorded in the previous quarter.

This growth, however, tells only part of the story, as the NCC’s detailed industry performance report exposes a persistent digital divide and a troubling gap between 5G device ownership and actual network access.

According to the Q4 2025 Industry Performance Report released by the NCC, approximately half of Nigerians who own 5G-capable devices are unable to access 5G services where they live or work.

Edoyemi Ogoh, the NCC’s Director of Technical Standards and Network Integrity, highlighted this paradox during a webinar presenting the report’s findings. Ogoh stated: “About 50 percent of Nigerians with 5G devices don’t have access to 5G service.

This simply means there is no 5G service in the areas where they want to utilise it. So, there is still a significant gap in 5G coverage.” The coverage gap is particularly stark even in Nigeria’s major cities, which have been the primary focus of operator rollouts.

In Lagos, the 5G coverage gap improved from 70.9 per cent in the third quarter to 55.4 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2025. Similarly, Abuja saw its coverage gap narrow from 65.6 per cent to 47.4 per cent over the same period.

While these improvements demonstrate progress, they also underscore that even in the nation’s economic and administrative capitals, 5G availability remains far from universal. The NCC’s report also highlighted a widening performance gap between urban and rural areas.

Urban median download speeds improved from 19 Mbps in the third quarter to 20.5 Mbps in the fourth quarter of 2025, while rural download speeds actually declined over the same period. The upload speed gap between urban and rural subscribers also widened, increasing from 3.5 Mbps to 4.4 Mbps.

Ogoh attributed these disparities to investment patterns, noting that operators added over 2,800 new network sites during the past year, with the majority deployed in urban locations to address network congestion and meet demand in high-density areas.

Despite these challenges, the NCC reported that over $1 billion in industry investment during 2025 contributed to measurable improvements in overall network quality.

The video Quality of Experience gap between urban and rural areas narrowed, and the 4G back bone continued to strengthen, remaining the primary driver of data connectivity in Nigeria. Executive Vice Chairman of the NCC, Dr. Aminu Maida, acknowledged that while the data shows clear improvements, challenges persist.

“The industry is not without challenges, as reflected in gaps in 5G services and inequalities in upload speeds highlighted in the reports,” Maida stated. The affordability barrier remains a critical constraint on broader 5G adoption.

Entry-level 5G smartphones cost between N160,000 and N200,000, far exceeding the national minimum wage of N70,000.

This price point places nextgeneration connectivity out of reach for most Nigerians, contributing to the current technology distribution where 4G dominates with approximately 49 percent of connections, while a significant portion of the population, about 40 per cent, still relies on 2G networks for basic telephony services.

Looking ahead, the NCC has secured commitments from telecom operators to exceed their 2025 investment levels in 2026, with infrastructure expansion expected to continue at an accelerated pace.

However, addressing the 5G coverage gap will require not only continued investment but also targeted regulatory interventions, including incentives for rural deployment and policies to address the affordability of 5G-enabled devices.