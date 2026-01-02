Nigeria’ll Still Stand Regardless Of Unsettling Events – Bishop Okonkwo

The Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Dr, Mike Okonkwo, has urged Nigerians not to be afraid. He stated that though there would continue to be ‘unsettling events’, in 2026, Nigeria will stand regardless of the daunting challenges.

Speaking to journalists yesterday after the New Year Crossover service at TREM’s international headquarters, AnthonyOke Gbagada Expressway, Lagos, Nigeria; the cleric also urged Nigerians to continue to pray and commit themselves to God for His intervention.

He urged Christians to unite and warned against division in the body of Christ.Okonkwo said: “We’ve already said that we’re going to see a lot of unsettling events for us as a nation in 2026, but we should not have anything to be afraid of.

“We will go through them, and as fearful as they may be, we will still be standing. So, Nigerians should just continue with their prayer and commitment to God and expect God to help us turn things around.

“The body of Christ must endeavor to unite like never before because right now there are lots of schisms in the body and that’s exactly where the devil wants us to be.

“The schism, once there is this division, it will be difficult to be able to walk as a team. “So, we must, since we mention the same name, the name of Jesus Christ, we must walk as a team so as to let this light the works of the devil in this nation.”

The bishop said he was doubtful of credible election in the forthcoming general elections given that there had not been electoral reforms. He also stated that President Bola Tinubu, should have suspended the implementation of the new tax laws given allegations of alteration of the bills passed by the National Assembly and the law assented by Tinubu.