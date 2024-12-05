Nigeria’ll Emerge Stronger, Prosperous From Challenges –Sultan

Share

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar III, has expressed confidence that Nigeria will overcome its current challenges and emerge stronger and more prosperous.

He spoke at the third and fourth quarterly review meetings of the Northern Traditional Leaders Committee on Primary Health Care Delivery in Bauchi yesterday.

The monarch said despite the economic and security challenges facing the country he believes that with perseverance, determination, and collective effort Nigeria will be a better place.

The Sultan emphasized the importance of resilience and determination in overcoming adversity, a sentiment echoed by various scholars and experts.

He urged Nigerians to believe in present leadership and join together to build a greater nation in terms of ethics and religious background. Abubakar praised Governor Bala Mohammed for hosting the meeting.

