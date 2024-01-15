Nigeria’ll continue to have problems without restructuring –Iwuanyanwu

Can you share with us some of the issues of mutual interest that the leadership of Ohanaeze Ndigbo discussed with President Olusegun Obasanjo and how symbolic in your view his visit was?

The visit was only a private visit but the situation in Nigeria today is so bad and critical that it must be discussed when leaders meet. I don’t think anybody needs to be told the situation because things are not good and it is important to underline the fact that it is not proper to blame this government for what is happening because it is a cumulation of errors and failures of many past administrations but the worst situation is not taking action. I believe that the government in the past few days has taken some steps, which have given confidence to Nigerians by suspending somebody, who was suspected to have done a wrong thing. Mark you, she has not been convicted by any law court but it is normal to suspend her. If she is not found guilty, she will come back to her job but the government has taken practical steps to show that it identifies with the office of the masses by cutting down on the number of people on entourages during visits abroad. When we talk about over 500 people on an entourage; it is very embarrassing. I think the President has shown that further things must be done. One clear thing is that in 1914, when Lord Lugard amalgamated Nigeria, Nigeria had ethnic nationalities, people with different cultures, people with different languages and people with different religions. We were not the same and it was clear to us at that time that the survival of Nigeria will depend on our ability to manage our differences. And of course, our forbearers before independence were able to manage it. The military intervention in 1966 was very unfortunate and it was the saddest thing that ever happened to Nigeria. Unfortunately, that is blamed on the Igbos but there was no reason for the Igbos to topple that government but it was blamed on us. That particular government before independence had a constitution, a true federal constitution and a constitution that would bring development to the people who have diverse backgrounds like Nigeria. We had a true federal constitution in 1960 and 1963 and that worked for us. Later on, they changed to a unitary constitution, which is not right. We in Igbo land are saying; let us have a true federal constitution. What we are operating today is a military constitution and it doesn’t work for people who have diverse background. If you go to a place like Britain, they have Scotland, Wales and England and they have a constitution that binds them together and it is working for them. It is not a unitary government. We are supposed to be following the American constitution but what they have is not a unitary government. Every state in America has a certain level of autonomy. I believe that the government of President Bola Tinubu should test and see if we can actualise this restructuring of Nigeria. Without a proper restructuring, Nigeria will continue to have problems.

There is no way this country can survive. Today everybody is talking about the presidency but in a restructured Nigeria, the presidency will not attract as much attention as it does today because today every power is vested in the president. As I said before, for example, a child who was born in the South-South or South-East in the past 30 to 40 years has not even seen a train before. He doesn’t know what it is all about but we have borrowed money that was invested in a railway line from Western Nigeria to Northern Nigeria. So, these are some of the problems because the SouthEast and South-South were not in power. Coming specifically to the one of Igbos, our own is very serious and we feel very sad about what is happening to us. When we came together as one country, Lagos became our capital, naturally in every country in the world people work together to develop their capital. The moment in 1914 Lagos was made the capital of Nigeria, it was the duty of all Nigerians to come together to develop our capital. Our capital in Lagos became the pride of our country, and Igbos came in and participated. I must tell you that Igbos by nature once they say they are with you, they are with you. They are people who when they make a promise, keep to it. Igbos did a lot to develop the place. We are not saying that Igbos built Lagos alone, no, they couldn’t have built Lagos alone. We didn’t say that there were no other inhabitants but the point is that they played a major role in shaping the destiny of Lagos today, the same thing with Abuja. When Abuja was made the federal capital, Igbos moved in. Today Igbos are being abused, insulted and called all sorts of names because of their efforts to Abuja and Lagos. Even up to the point that people are now saying this because in the last election Peter Obi who was supported by the majority of Igbos, mind you not every Igboman voted for Peter Obi because this is a democracy. They are Igbos in the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Igbos in the APC voted for the APC candidate.

Can you give us in details the experiences of your people in the last general election?

Before the last election, there had been unverified information circulating in many circles that Igbos have dominated and have major investments in Abuja and Lagos. This information was not verified and there are no statistics that prove that. Igbos have major investments in Abuja and Lagos but people believed it. After the election, the candidate Igbos supported won in Abuja and Lagos. It was confirmed to all those people who are against Igbos that the only way to handle Igbos is to cripple them. I was told that several meetings were held in places where people said that it is now important to cripple the Igbos and that the way to cripple them is by crippling their businesses in Lagos and Abuja. This information gets to me as the leader of Ndigbo. I didn’t believe this information until when I saw certain things happening. For example, suddenly after the election, Igbo buildings were being demolished in various places with excuses. I have investigated the demolitions in Lagos for example and it is very clear to me that some of them didn’t follow the process of law of any civilised society. I cannot come anywhere and start demolishing somebody’s structure without telling him. In the first place, in every place when a building is going on, if the person has violated the construction plan, the building people must go first to mark it. However, these people just come in without any court order and demolish the buildings. This is not a proper thing. We have raised our objections and I’m glad to observe that the government of Lagos State and all those doing these have stopped. We are not objecting to the government acquiring any property for overriding public interest. It is the right of any government but the government must follow the right process. How can somebody comes into a place and invests his life savings only to suddenly wake up one morning and sees the building demolished? A child goes to school before he comes back, the house he left in the morning has been demolished. I think it is a very hostile thing and I’m happy that many right-thinking Nigerians are with us. I must tell you frankly that even in Lagos, many people are supporting us. I believe that this is a very important point because there is also the threat that wherever they have the license for anything it will not be renewed and Igbos may not get contracts. But that of contract, to be honest, most Igbo businessmen and women do not get contracts, they buy their contracts. If you go to Abuja, most of the prosperous Igbo businessmen and women normally buy contracts from other people because they don’t get it. This matter has become so much that I have decided the best thing is to let Nigerians know the truth. One malicious falsehood against the Igbos was the civil war and the coup of 1966. In 1966, Igbos were blamed for the coup but the coup was a military operation and many other coups have come after that led by other ethnic groups. I believe that it is unfair for Nigerians to blame Igbos. The coup was very bad and we are not happy that great leaders Ahmadu Bello, Abubakar Tafawa-Balewa and many others were killed. But they forget to say that the coup failed and the person who made it fail was an Igbo man, General Johnson AguiyiIronsi. And even Aguiyi-Ironsi, who took over power, was killed and that was how all these troubles started. People have not said that we went to Aburi in Ghana for a peace conference, and at Aburi, we agreed on certain restructuring of Nigeria to make it easy for us in the South-East and South-South but it was violated. That was the talk about secession started.

The truth is that Igbos have invested in building Nigeria, but today young Igbos are talking about secession because they don’t see a future for themselves in Nigeria. They think that in politics and business, they don’t have a future. But we the older ones have been begging them. I appealed to them that there are potentials and opportunities and above all we believe in God Almighty. So, the committee has been set up and we are going to produce our own story about events in Nigeria from 1966. We are going to produce a book which we are going to keep in Nigeria for prosperity to know the position of Igbos. Today a young northerner for example will think Igbos hate northerners by killing two great leaders from the north, it is not true. But when we put our story, it will be clear what the position is. The committee will also make contacts with leaders in all the various ethnic groups and then find out how to move Nigeria forward. I’m not saying Igbos are angels. Igbos definitely must have made some mistakes and done things wrong in the places where they are living, so my peace and reconciliation committee will also find out what Igbos are doing wrong in all the various places and we will try to make an effort to get them through. Igbos are everywhere and there is nothing we can do to stop them from migrating. It is our culture and tradition that when Igbos stay anywhere they develop the place.

Can you take us through the kind of conversation you had with Chief Olusegun Obasanjo when he paid you a courtesy visit?

Obasanjo is a very good friend of mine. He paid a courtesy call and he came with so many people and I didn’t have any private discussion with him. It was an open discussion in my house. He whispered a few things to me but there was nothing apart from our discussion and nothing serious about Nigeria in the discussion. We have a problem and the truth about it is that we didn’t have enough time because he was in a hurry. He was going to meet up for another appointment. We have problems and I think he knows our problems.