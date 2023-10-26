Nigeria’ll Be In Deeper Trouble If We Don’t Cut Waste, Obaseki Warns

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday warned that the country “will be in deeper trouble” if the rate of waste of public funds, especially at the federal level, is not reduced.

Obaseki spoke as a panellist during a plenary on “Reinventing Government: Digitalisation of Public Institutions,” at the 29th Nigerian Economic Summit in Abuja.

He said: “We need to reinvent governance. You cannot reinvent government unless you digitalise and open up your systems. We have no option. We have to be efficient.

“We have to be efficient to support production, especially at the Federal Government level. The waste is too much, and unless we change, we will be in trouble. In fact, we are already in trouble, and if we do not change, we will be in deeper trouble.”

Obaseki, while sharing his Edo State e-governance experience at the event, said digitalisation of government required the political will and commitment of the political leaders because of resistance from civil servants.

He said sometimes even when the political leader has a well-thought-out and noble policy, getting civil servants to implement the same was a challenge and in his case, he had to insist.