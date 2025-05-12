Nigeria”ll Be Great – Fasoranti

Share

Leader of Afenifere, the Pan-Yoruba socio-political organization, Reuben Famuyide Fasoranti has declared that Nigeria will be great and will soon become a country that everyone would be proud of.

Speaking at his home during the celebration of his 99th birthday, Fasoranti said that although Nigeria might have missed opportunities to develop in the past, “hope is very much alive now that the country is on the path to progress and greatness”.

The nonagenarian Yoruba leader said that his optimism about Nigeria’s future was based on inspiration and the steps being taken by the present administration under President Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

His words, “When Asiwaju Tinubu came to me to express his desire to run for the presidency of Nigeria, I prayed to the Almighty, and I got a nod that the prayer would be answered. We continue to give glory and adoration to the Supreme Being for answering our prayers.”

Fasoranti said his declaration that Nigeria is poised for greatness soon is based on the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, the policies being implemented, and the vision that the President has and is pursuing with vigor.

He said his optimism is based on Nigeria’s greatness on the abundant talents and resources with which “our dear country is blessed and the creativity cum prowess that the Almighty God endows us with.”

The Afenifere leader said the Yoruba race would continue to forge ahead and urged the Yoruba not to relent because they remain the beacon for Africa.

His words “The future is very bright for the Yoruba as they are increasingly becoming conscious of the historic roles they are to play in the emancipation of the black race.”

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State asserted that Pa Fasoranti “is a great asset to the Yoruba race” and Nigeria, just as Ekiti State Governor Abiodun Oyebamiji stated that Pa Fasoranti “has displayed great exemplary leadership that is worthy of emulation”.

Governors of Lagos and Ogun States, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and Dapo Abiodun, respectively spoke along the same line. According to them, the trajectory of the life of the elder statesman has shown him to be an exemplary personality, as could be seen in his courage, honesty, integrity, unblemished record in the public service, and devotion to humanity.

Chief host, Bashorun Seinde Arogbofa, recalled that there was a time when external forces threatened the Yoruba nation, “it was leaders like Pa Fasoranti who stood firm in the defence of the people”.

Former Governor of Ondo State, Segun Mimiko, said that Fasoranti deserves all the accolades given by the immense contributions he has made to Ondo State, to education, and his leadership style, which is quite inspiring.

The Chairman, Ondo State Council of Traditional Rulers, Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, who doubles as Olowo of Owo, said that Pa Fasoranti, through his actions and loyalty to noble ideals, has ingrained himself into the hearts of the people.

